SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– If you are planning on spending time outdoors this weekend you’ll want to take extra caution as the dry weather has increased the fire danger across KELOLAND, including in town.

On Thursday, Sioux Falls police posted on Twitter encouraging people to “exercise extreme caution” when doing anything outside with a flame.

Police say with the lack of rain the “city is a tinder box.”

