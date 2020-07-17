Increased attendance at hydrant parties in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Parks and Rec are partnering to put on six hydrant parties each at a different park. Giving families some summer fun while also remembering to adhere to CDC guidelines.

The local hydrant parties were a huge splash last year.

“Our first year was popular and so we decided to bring it again,” Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

Sioux Falls public pools are out of commission this summer due to COVID-19 concerns. Saathoff and his team decided to bring these parties back as an alternative way to say cool.

“We have implemented some changes from last year. For example: we’ve removed a lot of the water games that the kids were in close contact with and we’ve also added a D.J. and he’s here to help provide kids with dances that they can do in their own areas,” Saathoff said.

Parks staff and firefighters will be wearing masks at each party. Families are strongly urged but not required to.

“When they are participating in the activity, we ask that they take in some personal accountability and maintain distance,” Saathoff said.

They’ve already put on three parties this summer, each one at a different park. Saathoff says the increase in attendance from last year because of their rising popularity and lack of pool access.

“We’re providing a chance for people to keep cool this summer while still maintaining some social distance,” Saathoff said.

The next hydrant party will be Thursday July 23rd at Hayward Park. If you’d like to see if one is coming near you, we have a link to the schedule and guidelines.