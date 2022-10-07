RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets.

Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Not only is this lethal drug a danger to the user, but also the people around them.

“That’s our concern. We don’t want people dying whether it is the drug user or obviously innocent people dying from the result of these actions,” Sgt. Casey Kenrick, UNET Supervisor, said.

The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team works to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in the community.

The team has seized 892 grams of fentanyl since the beginning of this year.

“If you look back to just 2020, we only seized 128 grams,” Sgt. Kenrick said.

And that doesn’t include the fentanyl that’s mixed with other drugs, which is becoming more common across the state.

If you know someone struggling with addiction, there are resources right here in Rapid City to help. Including the Care Campus.

“We offer multiple different treatment services,” Deanna Nolan, Clinical Dir. at the Care Campus, said.

By getting help, crashes, overdoses, and even death can be avoided.

“The longer the addiction goes on, the longer it is to overcome so the sooner you get the help, the better the chances you have of one, not overdosing and two, getting into the recovery that you need,” Nolan said.

Looking at numbers statewide, the highway patrol seized nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills last year — a majority of them during one traffic stop. So far this year, they’ve seized more than 1,200 pills.