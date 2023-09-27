SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Security cameras used to be something you’d only find at businesses, but over the years the quality has improved and prices have dropped. Today, you can find them outside a lot of homes, in intersections and even along the Sioux Falls bike trail.

The Canton Police Department posted these photos on social media of a person who has been stealing items from cars. Hundreds of miles away, in Aberdeen, police posted a video of a pickup involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Without the security footage and the eyewitnesses that stuck around at the crash. We would not have been able to successfully make an arrest or come to completion on this investigation,” said Sgt. Brad Jung, Aberdeen Police Dept.

No matter where a crime happens, images and videos can play a key role in an investigation.

“Certainly, there’s witnesses that we can talk to maybe people that were involved, but having that footage exactly showing what took place is really invaluable,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers works closely with the Sioux Falls Police Department, pushing out photos of suspects and offering an anonymous tipline. Currently there are over 300 unsolved crimes posted on the site.

“It’s just another tool and certainly having that image out there having that video out there. There’s a lot of other people that will see it and hopefully know who that is,” said Clemens.

While video and photos help, police say safety is the most important thing when getting footage of a crime.

“If they want to get some pictures or video that could certainly aid in an investigation. But we don’t want to see people getting in harm’s way just to try to get some video of a person or an event that took place,” said Clemens.

If you have any information about the crimes listed on the Crime Stoppers website, you can call them at 367-7007 or use their p-3 tips app. If an arrest is made based on your report, you could get a cash reward all while remaining anonymous.