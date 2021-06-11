Incoming heat will dry out much-needed moisture from Friday’s storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the rain was nice to get, a lot of it will soon leave as temperatures heat up.

Rain moved through KELOLAND Thursday evening into Friday morning. While we had areas of severe weather with strong winds and hail, most of the moisture will quickly leave the soil as the heat returns.

Hopefully you were able to get some rain heading into the weekend, because it looks like we’ll soon be baking in 90 and 100 degree heat as we go through next week. With that type of heat, and what ever moisture is around. We’ll lose over two inches of moisture out of the ground.

In fact, the near 100 degree heat will return late next week for many in KELOLAND. But we do have some good news.

Late next week and into next weekend, we’re looking at cooler weather to return. It could actually be a case of below average air. Along with it, hopefully a better chance for rain.

But, after this short break leading into the weekend, the heat will be back on. Sioux Falls is already at 10 days with highs in the 90s this year. Over the past 30 years, the average is 15 days and we’ll continue to add to that total next week.