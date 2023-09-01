SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND is heading into another heat advisory this holiday weekend, but KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt say it won’t be as bad as the heat we experienced last week.

Mundt advised people to continuously stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and light colored clothing when they’re outside. Although people are not advised to avoid the outdoors this time around, Mundt says people should still be aware of the heat.

The moderate heat advisory in 44 South Dakota counties, as well as parts of northern Iowa and Nebraska, will last from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s are expected throughout the state. Central South Dakota, however, will have a heat index into the 100s and higher humidity.

Megan Chada, another KELOLAND meteorologist, said we will reach near-record temperatures for Labor Day weekend.

Mundt said Hurricane Idalia is partially to blame because it will slow down the progression of the heat mass, causing it to sit directly on top of central U.S. for multiple days. Hurricane Hilary in California last week also caused the heat advisory here in South Dakota from August 21-24.

This will be the third time this summer where KELOLAND has seen multiple days with a 100 degree heat index or higher, Mundt said. The 100 degree heat index for September 2 will mostly likely affect the cities of Pierre, Chamberlain, Huron and Aberdeen.

For people attending the South Dakota State Fair in Huron this weekend, Mundt says to remain extra cautious.

“Take it easy, stay hydrated and ‘listen’ to your body,” he said. “If you feel overheated or have a shortened breath, then it’s a good idea to get out of the sun and some place cool.”