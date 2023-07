ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — Orange City, Iowa has unveiled its brand new inclusive park.

Puddle Jumper Park includes a zip line, splash park, merry-go-round and a safety surface that is designed to accommodate people with mobility challenges, including wheelchairs.

There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 20th at 11 a.m. The park is located at the intersection of Lincoln Way and 13th Street in Orange City.