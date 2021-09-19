Inaugural Sanford International Children’s Walk supports families in Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The first Sanford International Children’s Walk brought people together Sunday morning in support of Sanford Children’s Hospital.

This morning families walked from the children’s hospital to the golf tournament at Minnehaha Country Club. Leading the way was 2021 Sanford Children’s Hospital ambassador Cobey DeSchepper. Participants in the event could donate to the hospital through Sanford Health Foundation’s Birdies Give Back program. That program started during last year’s tournament and last year raised nearly $100,000 for the children’s hospital.

“Seeing the support already has been amazing,” Erica Krohn, the tournament manager, said. “So just seeing everyone come together and tell their stories that families are not alone in there and everyone is here to support them.”

Once the walkers arrived at Minnehaha Country Club, two-time US Open Champion Andy North was there to greet them. And he gave a junior clinic to the kids on the driving range.