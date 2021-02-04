In one week, nearly 18,000 people register for Monument Health’s new COVID-19 waitlist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A week ago today, Monument Health launched a new way for anybody to schedule the COVID-19 vaccine appointment, by getting on a waitlist.

18,000 people have registered to put their name on the wait list to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Previously we were seeing high call volumes to the nurse triage and people were waiting a long time just to be able to tell us and sometimes they weren’t even qualified yet and this has really reduced that volume, we’re seeing wait times dramatically reduced and call volumes lower because for most people, filling it out online is very easy,” Dr. Lahr said.

Monument Health is seeing people of all ages signing up.

“Including everyone from some teenagers all the way up to 80 and 90-year-old people so that’s been fabulous,” Dr. Lahr said.

About 2,500 people in the 75 and older age range have already registered for the waitlist. That group is next in line to get the vaccine.

“We can keep track of each of those categories and as long as we move forward, any of the categories that are eligible for vaccination will be scheduled and actually we continue to prioritize those,” Dr. Lahr said.

Dr. Stephanie Lahr says with the new system running so smoothly, Monument Health will be shutting down the online scheduling tomorrow morning.

“We are in a position where now we can reach out to those people and we don’t need to utilize the online tools. People whole qualify will be hearing from us and we will reach out to them to schedule,” Dr. Lahr said.

Next Monday, Monument Health will be opening up space in the old Herberger’s at the Rushmore Mall to vaccinate more patients at a time. These appointments must be scheduled beforehand.