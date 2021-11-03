In brief: Tuesday Sioux Falls City Council informational meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During Tuesday afternoon’s Sioux Falls City Council’s informational meeting, Tim Jurgens, state refugee coordinator and director with the LSS Center for New Americans, discussed the teaching of English as a second language.

“Strategies that we have employed or taken and are approaching moving forward are providing, really focusing on providing ESL classes at, with employers,” Jurgens said. “This is something that we started to do prior to the pandemic.”

He says ESL classes at the work location are highly important. At that same meeting Tuesday afternoon we learned about the new Sioux Falls Parks Foundation, part of the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

“It’s just to alert people that are interested in making, interested and have the means in making philanthropic gifts to consider doing something that would support the parks system,” said Jennifer Kirby, board chair for the Sioux Falls Parks Foundation.

Kirby says a goal of the foundation is to inform people now that the foundation can be a part of estate planning as well.