SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International tees off in about two weeks at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, and the professionals of the PGA TOUR Champions aren’t the only ones preparing for the tournament.

Landyn Keiser is the Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador for this year’s Sanford International.

The 15-year-old was in a UTV crash two years ago. There were questions if he would ever walk again, but Landyn has defied the odds and is back playing sports.

“Definitely a lot more golf I’d say, want to get ready, get better, be ready for the shot,” 15-year-old Landyn Keiser said.

He’s learning the sport in advance of ‘the shot’ at the opening ceremony of the Sanford International.

“Make sure your grip’s good, keep balance, and don’t overthink it,” Keiser said.

Today’s lesson comes courtesy of two-time U.S. Open champion, Andy North.

“Very cool, you know,” Keiser said. “Getting tips from somebody that good and has been doing golf for that long, it’s pretty cool,” Keiser said.

“He hit some beautiful shots. I mean he hit the last six or seven 3-woods were all 200 yards, which is pretty darn good,” 2-time U.S. Open champion Andy North said.

North was more than impressed, and confident Keiser will find the fairway.

“He’s been doing some work and he says he’s going to do a bunch more in the next week or so, he’ll be ready to go,” North said.

When it comes to stepping onto the first tee for the opening ceremony with a thousand people watching, North shared this piece of advice.

“Generally, you get in trouble over thinking, trying to think about too many technical things, just aim it and grip it and go hit it,” North said.

And Landyn says he won’t let nerves get the best of him.

“I’m sure there will be a little bit with all those people watching, but shouldn’t be too hard,” Keiser said.

“He’s going to be very capable of pulling off a very good shot,” North said.

Landyn will hit the opening tee shot prior to the first round of the Sanford International on Friday, September 15th. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.