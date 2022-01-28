SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We here at KELOLAND Media group are excited to announce we’ve made some big changes to our website, KELOLAND dot com.

For years, it’s been the most trusted and reliable website in the region for news, weather and sports.

The numbers don’t lie and thanks to our creative staff and these new changes, KELOLAND.com will become an even bigger resource for important and timely information.

“It was time for us to do some updating,” KELOLAND Media Group General Manager Mari Ossenfort said.

KELOLAND.com looks a lot different, plus it’s more user friendly.

“With the new site, you’ll be able to see our information quicker, faster and better,” Ossenfort said.

KELOLAND Media Group General Manager Mari Ossenfort says the new layout of KELOLAND.com allows readers to see more content without having to spend time scrolling down.

Plus, when you click on one of our stories or weather information, the content will now load a lot faster.

“Our website by far outperforms any other website in the region,” Ossenfort said.

Here’s the proof. KELOLAND.com had over one and a half million visitors in the month of December.

Ossenfort says what makes KELOLAND.com so unique is our staff. We now employ nine full-time digital reporters and producers.

“We have a big staff and they work hard and they do a lot to be content creators that produce a lot of information every day that affects our viewers, so they can live their lives,” Ossenfort said.

Lives that don’t have to depend just on our nightly newscasts.

“We’re not just a tv station anymore, we provide information 24/7 all the time any way you want to get it,” Ossenfort said.

We want to know what you think of the redesign.

You can share feedback with us here.