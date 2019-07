GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) – Palisades State Park in southeastern South Dakota has nearly tripled in size and improvements are on the way.

With the governor’s signature this March, Palisades State Park received $500,000 for improvements. There will be a lot more campsites; the total number will more than triple.

On Thursday afternoon, we joined Governor Kristi Noem for a tour of the park as she reviewed the future plans for the park.

