RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Work is set to begin this month on Dinosaur Park in Rapid City.

Demolition will begin September 20. The park will then be closed from October 1 to April 30, 2023.

The project includes creating accessible pedestrian routes and bringing safety features up to code. The improvements to Dinosaur Park have been in the works for several years.

The multi-phase project is expected to be complete in December of next year.