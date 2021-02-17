Importance of having Carbon Monoxide detectors in your home

As the cold weather hangs around KELOLAND, you’re probably spending more time indoors.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that can be deadly. During the winter, it can become even more dangerous. According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning each year.

As the cold weather hangs around KELOLAND, you’re probably spending more time indoors.

That means you’ll also want to take extra precautions to help protect your home and family from exposure of carbon monoxide.

“It’s wintertime so everybody has their house buttoned up pretty good, so you just want to be very cautious when you are using those fuel burning appliances that they are running properly; they’re vented properly,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue fire inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma said.

Tjeerdsma suggests having those appliances checked by a licensed professional.

You should also install carbon monoxide detectors.

“You want to have a carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home, and preferably your bedroom if possible, and what that’s going to do is that’s going to alert you when the levels are potentially really low,” Tjeerdsma said.

It’s recommended that you replace your carbon monoxide detector every ten years.

A detector in your home can help alert you before you start feeling symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“A very common symptom is a headache, this is the type of headache that feels like your hat is on too tight, drowsiness is a common symptom, nausea, and/or vomiting, and then from there you can progress to more severe exposure symptoms, like disorientation, loss of consciousness,” project coordinator, educator for the poison control center, Sanford Health, Diane Hall said.

Devices that can potentially save your life.

“These are easily installed in your home; takes a couple minutes to throw it up,” Tjeerdsma said.

Hall adds that carbon monoxide exposure can happen during any time of the year. If you do feel symptoms, leave the location you’re in and call 911.