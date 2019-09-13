Impact of flooding varies depending on the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For a lot of people, recent flooding is bringing back memories of what happened in March.

Floodwaters stranded homeowners, washed over bridges and tore apart roads. But experts say an “autumn flood” is different.

Spring floods involve snow melt, which helps slow things down by adding water at a gradual rate.

And this time we don’t have to worry about ice jams, which means the water is more free flowing and it can move faster.

It’s also different than a summer flood. In the fall, the sun is lower in the sky and temperatures aren’t as warm, which means the ground won’t dry up as quickly

For some farmers that could mean waiting until the ground freezes before they can get into the field for harvest.