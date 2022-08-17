SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been many different restaurants over the years, but now the building on the corner of 10th and Minnesota is a dental office specializing in dentures and implants.

Wednesday afternoon food was once again cooking up on the corner of 10th and Minnesota.



“My wife was telling me you need start cooking hamburgers and hotdogs right away,” Dentist and owner Anthony Olson said.



But it wasn’t a regular day of business at Impact Dental Implants & Dentures.



“This today is just to show some appreciation for the patients that have told other patients about us and allowed us to be where we are today,” Olson said.



Olson is celebrating one year in business at his new downtown office and lab.



“This location has been awesome for us. That was the scary thing moving in here in the beginning everyone was telling us how this location hasn’t made it for a business, but it’s worked out great for us,” Olson said.



Transforming the building from a restaurant to a dental office on this high traffic highway has led to a lot of growth for impact dental.



“We’ve seen people from North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, we even had one family who flew in from New York to have their teeth replaced,” Olson said.

Many new patients find their way based on reviews from other happy patients.



“Look at all these people here, this is awesome,” Impact Dental patient Cindy Peacock said. “I’ve told a lot of people about this place….overwhelming it’s the best experience I’ve had with a dentist.”



And just like their name, the impact of the work being done by this dental clinic can be seen in all of its patients.



“I love the way I look with this,” Peacock said. “It had a big impact, I feel like I can smile more.”



“I never used to ever smile,” patient Gerri Bridgford said. “They look like real teeth, most people don’t even know I’ve had dentures, which is nice.”

Now those smiles are wider than ever while enjoying a meal all thanks to the work Impact Dental has done in its first year in business downtown.



“It really does impact people’s lives. Teeth are very important,” Olson said.

Impact Dental has its own lab for making dentures and implants right in its downtown office. Olson says business has been picking up so fast, that they’ve added another lab tech to keep up. And have space to expand even more if they find another dentist to join the practice.