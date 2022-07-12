ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The sheriff of a northwest Iowa county has announced his retirement.

The Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. Sheriff Altena has worked for the department for 18 years and served as law enforcement for more than 40.

In his statement, Altena said it was an “immense honor and privilege” to serve the county and that he feels confident in his departure.

Altena announced his retirement earlier in the year in announcing his run for the Sioux County Board of Supervisor for District 3. He is the Republican nominee and will be running against Democrat John Skilbred, who won by write-in in the primary.

His retirement is going into effect on August 31. Below is the statement from Altena.

To the People of Sioux County: I will be retiring from my position as Sioux County Sheriff, effective August 31, 2022. My chief goal as a law enforcement officer has always been to help maintain the high quality of life that we enjoy in Sioux County by providing the very best public safety possible. I feel confident leaving the Office of Sioux County Sheriff knowing that we have achieved that goal and that the Sheriff’s Office is strongly positioned to continue serving the people of Sioux County well into the future. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving Sioux County as a law enforcement officer for the last 43 years, and particularly the last 18 years as your elected Sheriff. It has been an immense honor and privilege to lead the Sheriff’s Office and see it through tremendous development from an operation in a dated facility to a state-of-the-art law enforcement, corrections and communications center. I am proud that during my tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, we created our first ever school resource unit, enhanced our emergency response unit and award winning K-9 program, reorganized our dive team, provided a real-time public notification system (Nixle) which also offers text-a-tip, a confidential reporting system, along with many other accomplishments. I have been blessed to have a dedicated team of professionals at the Sheriff’s Office, who do outstanding work. It has been an honor to serve you. Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena

