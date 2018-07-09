IK: Flooding In KELOLAND

It's the news that continues to stay in the headlines this summer -- widespread flooding in KELOLAND.

We first started seeing the down pouring rain in mid-June, with water covering streets and interstates, forcing crews to close off major roadways.

Rivers rose above their banks, as crews and homeowners sandbagged as fast as they could.

Dozens of people across South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa have also spent the past few weeks drying out flooded basements.

This is also another blow to farmers, who need sunshine and warm weather to get rid of the ponds that are forming in their fields.