Local News

IK: Flooding In KELOLAND

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 10:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 10:00 PM CDT

It's the news that continues to stay in the headlines this summer -- widespread flooding in KELOLAND.

We first started seeing the down pouring rain in mid-June, with water covering streets and interstates, forcing crews to close off major roadways.

Rivers rose above their banks, as crews and homeowners sandbagged as fast as they could.

Dozens of people across South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa have also spent the past few weeks drying out flooded basements.

This is also another blow to farmers, who need sunshine and warm weather to get rid of the ponds that are forming in their fields.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Enter The Dog Days of Summer Contest!