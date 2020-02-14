IHS Doctor charged with sexually abusing Native American female patients

On the heels of Indian Health Service former doctor Stanley Weber getting five life sentences for sexually abusing Native American boys on the Pine Ridge Reservation, another South Dakota IHS doctor could face a life sentence. Dr. Pedro H. Ibarra-Perocier of Wagner is accused of forcing his female adult patients to have sex with him. Ibarra-Perocier was working as a physician on the Yankton Sioux Reservation.

Dr. Pedro H. Ibarra-Perocier leaving the Federal Courthouse in Sioux Falls

According to the Wagner-Yankton Indian Health Service Facebook page, Dr. Pedro H. Ibarra-Perocier has a degree in general medicine from the Dominican Republic.

Yankton-Wanger Indian Health Service Facebook Page



He started working as a medical officer for IHS in 2006 and in 2018 he was making $190,000 a year working in Wagner.

Thursday he heard the the eight felony charges against him in court.

Ibarra-Perocier is accused of forcing four Native American women, who were his patients, into sexual acts with him.

The abuse allegedly goes back to 2014 and according to court documents continued through 2018.

If found guilty, Ibarra-Perocier could face up to life in prison for the charges. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Angela Kennecke: Did you force four of your female patients into sexual acts with you…

Ibarra-Perocier: No comment.

Attorney Raleigh Hansman: No comment!

Ibarra-Perocier, who is from the Dominican Republic, had to turn his passport in.

According to the IHS facebook page, Ibarra-Perocier wife also works for IHS. We will continue to gather information on this case and bring you the latest developments.