Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — An inmate education program from the Rapid City Sheriff’s Office has filled an important position.

Jessica Afrank is ready to get to work in her new position as the Ignite Coordinator.

“Community connection is huge. As Mueller said I already have a lot of community connections, and of course I want to expand that. I don’t know every single one, so I want to make sure that we are utilizing all the programs that are in the community that are wanting to work with us.” Ignite Coordinator Jessica Afrank Said

Once released from jail, those in the program will have outside resources to help them continue down the right path.

“You know Rebound, through Pennington County Human Services, already provides some of those services for us. They spend a lot of time in jail when people are getting ready to be released to get them plugged in. They’ll be a big part of our connection to the rest of the community.” Sheriff Brian Mueller said.

While the new program coordinator takes over officially next week, programs have been running since February. So now with the coordinator in position, everything can run full go. This is going to be first starting with assessments, to know where everybody is at.

“Assessments that need to happen. I think there are a lot of modifications probably within the program, to find out what’s successful, what’s not successful. So I feel like really the first year is potentially in my mind, it’s really going to determine what’s going to work and what’s not going to work.” Afrank said.

Once someone comes into the jail, it’s all about providing this opportunity to them right away.

“How quickly when somebody comes through our doors, can we get them plugged into the resources they need. Whether they’re in the facility or out in the community. So if they’re motivated and changing, they can make that connection on the outside to be able to do a lot of the same things we’re doing inside the jail.” Mueller said.

The new Ignite Coordinator will fully take the reins, starting next week.