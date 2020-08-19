If you’re looking for fresh produce, you now have another option in Sioux Falls

At the Avera Heart Hospital, people are lining up in the parking lot and paying cabbage for fresh produce.

Avera Heart encourages its patients to eat healthy and that’s the idea behind this new pop-up farmers market.

“Despite everything that’s going on in 2020, that we are making sure people can make the best health decisions, and that means eating local, eating fresh, so we have brought those people here, so people can, in a safe way, buy some very healthy food for themselves,” registered dietitian Lauren Cornay said.

One of those vendors is John Wesselius of Cornucopia Farms in Sioux Center, Iowa.

“We are always looking for new opportunities; we go to the Farmers Market here in Sioux Falls, Falls Park Farmers Market every Saturday for 15 years, 26 Saturdays every year, and never really ever considered another outlet in Sioux Falls, I’ve seen Lauren a couple of times at Falls Park, she smiled and said ‘would you please come,’ Wesselius said.

And he did and he hasn’t regretted it.

He’s selling a variety of produce, everything from tomatoes to carrots to potatoes.

“They’re clean, they’re healthy, they’re nutrient-dense they’re fun to grow they taste good, lots of flavor

Speaking of carrots, you’re missing out if you’ve never tried roasted carrot soup.

All of what’s sold here is geared toward a Mediterranean Diet lifestyle.

“The Mediterranean Style diet incorporates a lot of fresh produce, it’s a lot more fish, as opposed to red meats and that sort of thing, lots of heart healthy fats, so olive oil that’s why we brought Olive Destinations here, avocados, nuts and seeds, those kinds of things,” Cornay said.

The pop-up farmers market will be here every other Wednesday until fall, and Wesselius hopes to be here too.

“What I want to do is provide people with an opportunity to eat locally fresh food this morning we delivered product that was harvested this morning,” Wessleius said.

The Farmers Market at Avera Heart Hospital is open every other Wednesday from 2 to 6 pm.