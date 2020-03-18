If you can’t work because your job is affected by COVID-19, here’s what to do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is accepting unemployment claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are not being paid by your employer while home, you can apply for unemployment benefits. To apply for benefits, click here. You qualify to apply if you are temporarily out of work for under 10 weeks and not looking for work. If you will be out of work for longer than 10 weeks, you also qualify but you must actively be looking for a job.

According to the State of South Dakota’s website:

“People who are being paid to work from home or those receiving paid sick or vacation leave are NOT eligible for unemployment compensation benefits, regardless if they fit the situation above.”

A full list of scenarios is available here.

School district employees are eligible to apply for unemployment too. The South Dakota Department of Education has also compiled a list of commonly asked questions about the schools throughout the state. They are also helping guide employees through unemployment claims.

We've compiled schools' commonly asked questions into a Q&A document titled, "SD Department of Education COVID-19 Q&A for Schools" and posted it on our COVID-19 webpage: https://t.co/P111RlQQTx. We will be updating it regularly as new information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AvbPt8gkGP — SD Dept of Education (@sddoe) March 18, 2020

The Department of Education’s page also says officials “are working with the South Dakota Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state and to protect citizens and children. A school’s approach to managing COVID-19 should be common sense. It will involve many of the preventive steps schools already take to mitigate contagious illnesses.”