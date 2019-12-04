Identity theft suspects caught on surveillance face new federal charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Florida men accused of using fake credit and debit cards in South Dakota now face 17 federal charges. The charges include bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

KELOLAND News first told you about this case in June, when authorities released surveillance pictures from a Brookings ATM. A few days later, authorities in Florida arrested George Enescu and Teodor Bobe.

The men originally faced nine counts in federal court, but several new charges were filed this week.

According to court papers, authorities have confiscated more than $20,000 in connection with the case. They found the money in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Eden Prairie, Minnesota.