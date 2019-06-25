Identifying FEMA representatives

Following a report of someone trying to pass themselves off as a FEMA representative, the Yankton county emergency manager is explaining how to make sure it’s actually FEMA that’s visiting you.

Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt tells KELOLAND News it happened Monday outside the city of Yankton.

No money was handed over, but it’s still a good warning.

FEMA folks are out and about, and a real representative from FEMA won’t ask for money, he or she will have FEMA apparel on, and a matching FEMA I.D. badge.