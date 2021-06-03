‘I’d rather wear out than rust out’: Local Senior Games keeps the elderly active

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This week marks the 35th Sioux Falls Senior Games. The games are held every five years. They give seniors the chance to get up and get active with some friendly competition.

“The more active you are, the better you can enjoy life,” Bich said.

Howard Bich may be 81 years old, but he’s not letting age slow him down.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

“You know, I don’t want to be sitting around and doing nothing when I’m 85,” Bich said.

One of the ways he keeps active is by playing various sports.

“I have about 5 favorites: I love basketball, I love pickleball, I love track & field, I love a triathlon,” Bich said.

He also competes in the regional Senior Games. It’s a competition held every five years for seniors 50 and older to compete in various sports and activities.

“Sioux Falls lets in 40 and better and that’s to encourage more participation,” Bich said.

This week is the local Sioux Falls games – which over seven days hosts 10 events.

“We have track and field, we have softball throw, javelin, we have long jump, hundred-meter dash, fifty-meter dash, we have pickleball which is pretty popular,” Juhnke said.

Recreation Program Coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Scott Juhnke says this event helps keep seniors active and helps provide opportunities to be social. He says anyone competing at the local level can sign up for state level competitions. It’s there that participants can qualify for the national games.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

“The biggest age group for participation is the 60’s, and the reason for that is that a lot of people are retiring in their 60’s, they’re still pretty active, and they can still do a lot of things at that age,” Bich said.

But if you ask Howard, he doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.

“Like I always say, ‘I’d rather wear out than rust out,'” Bich said.

Registration is still open for the local Sioux Falls games.