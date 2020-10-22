Icy, snowy road conditions in KELOLAND Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Be prepared to need extra time on morning commutes Thursday morning.
Freezing drizzle has been falling in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning, covering roads in a sheet of ice. Road temperatures vary in different areas of KELOLAND creating a mix of issues on roads for drivers.
Authorities remind drivers to slow down and to wear a seat belt.
Heavy snow is expected to continue to fall in the Aberdeen area and northern South Dakota.
There are more than 30 closings on the KELOLAND Closeline, including Aberdeen schools which will be closed Thursday.
Get the latest road conditions in South Dakota at the Safe Travel USA website.
