Icy sidewalks still a problem in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sidewalks around Sioux Falls are still a dangerous mess roughly a week and a half following the latest winter storm.

Paths are covered in ice, making it difficult for people to walk. While we were getting video, we watched as a young woman took a spill in central Sioux Falls. Sue Metzger walks with her dog every day. She’s using a stroller to keep her and her Buddie safe.

“We need to keep our sidewalks clear. Especially when it’s been warm enough to get out there and do some chopping,” Metzger said.

The City of Sioux Falls says it’s a $100 violation of a sidewalk is not cleared after a notice. You can report icy sidewalks by calling the location in by phone or using the City’s mobile app.