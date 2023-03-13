HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says icy roads led to multiple crashes in different parts of the county.

Authorities say the first happened northeast of Castlewood just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

A car was southbound when the driver lost control. The car then went into the ditch and rolled. The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The second crash happened a little over four hours later west of Lake Norden.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup was westbound when the driver lost control on icy roads.

The pickup then went into the ditch and rolled. No one was hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating both crashes