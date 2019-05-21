Icy roads in the Black Hills

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- It’s late May and people in the Black Hills will be dealing with icy, snowy roads.

On Tuesday morning, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted four photos of snow-covered roads. Authorities are reminding the public to be careful when traveling.

Many parts of the Black Hills are under a Winter Storm Warning which will expire Wednesday morning. Some areas could see as much as 9 inches of snow. You can find more weather details on the latest KELOLAND Storm Center Update.

If you have photos or video of snow to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com.