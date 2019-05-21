Local News

Icy roads in the Black Hills

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:40 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:19 AM CDT

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- It’s late May and people in the Black Hills will be dealing with icy, snowy roads. 

On Tuesday morning, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted four photos of snow-covered roads. Authorities are reminding the public to be careful when traveling. 

Many parts of the Black Hills are under a Winter Storm Warning which will expire Wednesday morning. Some areas could see as much as 9 inches of snow. You can find more weather details on the latest KELOLAND Storm Center Update. 

If you have photos or video of snow to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com.

 

 

