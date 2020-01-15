1  of  39
Icy roads in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Freezing drizzle has many roads and windshields covered with ice Wednesday morning. 

A Winter Weather Advisory expires at 9 a.m. Wednesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. Areas of southeastern South Dakota, northeastern Iowa and souwthwestern Minnesota have been affected by the mixed precipitation. 

Snow has fallen in the Aberdeen and Watertown areas. More than a dozen schools have delayed starts on KELOLAND Closeline.

Drivers should plan on slick and slippery road conditions during the morning commute. Authorities remind drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling. 

You can get the latest road conditions at SafeTravelUSA.com.

