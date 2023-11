STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis roadways have received significant icing Thanksgiving evening throughout Meade County, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

There have been numerous crashes after vehicles have hit ice patches and left the road.

The MCSO reminds drivers to slow down and wear seatbelts to arrive safe at your designation.

For updated road conditions: SD511