SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Icy roads are slowing down drivers in eastern South Dakota Monday.

SD 511 as of 10 a.m. CT

Scattered ice and slick roads are reported in northeastern and southeastern South Dakota.

KELOLAND’s news crew is driving on Interstate 29 and reports solid ice between Sioux Falls and Madison near the Moody County line Monday morning.

This morning traffic was moving slowly because significant stretches of the interstate were covered in ice.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

Live cams

You can watch the changing weather in South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.