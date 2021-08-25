ICU beds full at 2 western South Dakota hospitals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Ten days after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, two western South Dakota hospitals have run out of beds in their intensive care units.

The latest update on the state website said the Monument Health hospitals in Rapid City and Sturgis had no staffed adult ICU beds available. Together those two hospitals have 52 COVID-19 patients.

All together South Dakota now has 145 people hospitalized with COVID 19. 37 of those people are in the ICU.

Keep in mind, those numbers may have changed since they were reported to the state.