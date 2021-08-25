ICU beds full at 2 western South Dakota hospitals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Ten days after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, two western South Dakota hospitals have run out of beds in their intensive care units.

The latest update on the state website said the Monument Health hospitals in Rapid City and Sturgis had no staffed adult ICU beds available. Together those two hospitals have 52 COVID-19 patients.

All together South Dakota now has 145 people hospitalized with COVID 19. 37 of those people are in the ICU.

Keep in mind, those numbers may have changed since they were reported to the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 