SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Icons of Transformation Art Exhibit is on display at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

Ludmila Pawlowska has been a talented artist from a young age. However, when her mother passed away, it changed the way she looked at art.

“So that transformed her in her motivation. She became very motivated in trying to have an interpretation of icons, to get people to think at a deeper level about eternity, about how to make the world a better place,” says Director of Worship Gene LeVasseur.

The ‘icons’ of the exhibit are not famous people, instead life changing moments in the history of the world.

“Icons in the artistic sense have a traditional meaning, but then she interprets icons for today, for the real world, what’s happening throughout the world today,” says LeVasseur.

The exhibit is free to the public, but all of the art is able to be bought, with the proceeds going to a cause near to Pawlowska’s heart.

“Every sale of this art is going directly to one of the most reliable sources to get money to the actual refugees for Ukraine, just to help them out, especially with her Ukrainian roots,” says LeVasseur.

Even before the war in Ukraine, many of her pieces were anti-war. She included Ukraine’s flag colors into her art out of respect for her country.

“This is for you. This is for the Ukrainian people. And this is for you to share with your family. Once you have an experience with the art and you’ve read something, you feel something, she wants you to share that with your loved ones, with your people, so that you can really make this message grow,” says LeVasseur.

The Icons of Transformation is free to the public, and the church offers tours of the exhibit. The art will be there until January 14th.