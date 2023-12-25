SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Rain and icing conditions across much of the eastern part of South Dakota have left many without electricity at times on Christmas.

According to the outage map from the South Dakota Rural Electric Association, hundreds were without power at times on Christmas Day. As of 9:15 p.m., only a handful of customers were being affected mostly in eastern South Dakota counties.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of downed trees due to ice and authorities said galloping power lines were seen in Brookings County.

In northwestern Iowa, the Dickinson County Emergency Management social media account shared a photo of a downed power line early Monday due to ice accumulation.

According to the latest KELOLAND Storm Center Update, icing conditions could last until noon Tuesday for northeastern South Dakota.