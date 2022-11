SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As our temperatures fall, ice may be starting to form on open water.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is making sure crews are ready if someone needs help on the ice. The department held ice rescue training Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue members train for ice rescue. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue photo

Firefighters wore special suits that protect them from cold water and help them float. Fire Rescue adds that ice conditions are dangerous this time of year and asks that people avoid lakes and rivers until conditions improve.