Ice racing returns to Brant Lake this weekend

BRANT LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — Ice racing is set to return to Brant Lake near Chester this weekend. Organizers had to postpone the races in January because the ice wasn’t thick enough.



But it is now and judging by today’s practice run everything is back on track.

Gunnar Barbee of Hartford is getting in a few practice laps before Sunday’s big race that has a guaranteed purse of $15 hundred dollars.

He’s been racing since he was 3 years old.

“It’s exhilarating, you get out there and get the adrenaline rush it’s been my life, I didn’t play many school sports so doing this was my thing,” Barbee said.

And as you can see, he does it quite well.

“We probably get up to 70 to 80 mph,” Barbee said.

Ice racing is a 15 year tradition at Brant Lake and it brings in a lot of fans and that’s good for area businesses like The Shipwreck.

“It’s tough business-wise in the winter time for a bar-restaurant, it is for a lot of businesses in South Dakota in the winter, but this really helps us; brings people out ,brings people together, it’s a big event for us,” Shipwreck owner John Dougan said.

DON JORGENSEN: To get a feel for what it’s like to ride a motorcycle on ice, I decided to take a couple of laps myself, but I wasn’t brave enough to ride as fast as Barbee.

“The bike has some gnarly studs on the tires and it allows us to get traction most people think it’s slippery but actually there’s more grip than on dirt,” Barbee said.

Barbee says there’s no trick to racing on ice.

“Not really, you just got to trust your bike and you can’t force it to do much, just got to be confident in your riding,” Barbee said.

The Shipwreck is also hosting snowmobile races on Saturday as a fundraiser for cancer research.