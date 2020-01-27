Ice races bring visitors to Lake County

CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — When the weather gets cold, the action really starts to pick up in Lake County.

That’s because it’s the home of several ice racing events. This weekend featured the first races of the winter and they took place at Brant Lake in Chester. Racer and Lake County Racing member Micah Schliemann says adults and kids are having fun and competing with each other for prize money and gear.

“We’ve got kids out here in the mini class, mini bikes, mini four wheelers from about six years old to twelve years old,” Schliemann said.

Ice racing begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday. This upcoming weekend, races will take place at Long Lake.