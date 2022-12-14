SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With daytime temperatures hovering near freezing, people are looking to get their hands on ice melt.

As the rain turns to snow and driveways and sidewalks start to freeze, ice melt is a hot ticket item.

“It’s going quick, but we’re going to be getting trucks in every single day with ice melt on it so you can expect a lot more,” Nyberg’s Ace manager Morgan Johnson said.

Morgan Johnson is a manager at Nyberg’s Ace at 10th & Sycamore in Sioux Falls. The location has sold more than eight pallets of ice melt since Monday.

“It seems like one in every three people are looking for ice melt. If it’s not ice melt, it’s shovels,” Johnson said.

And be sure to keep your specific needs in mind when selecting an ice melt.

“There’s stuff that’s safe for your pets that can walk on it and is ok for your sidewalks and new cement and then there’s the bit stronger stuff, the magnesium chloride, and that’s going to run you a little more money but that stuff is definitely going to cut through the ice a lot faster,” Johnson said.

Ace isn’t the only business struggling to keep product in stock. Arctic Winter Management usually in this area has a pile of road salt seven feet high.

“We used an extreme amount of salt yesterday with that rain,” Arctic Winter Management owner Dan Pyle said.

Owner Dan Pyle says they spread 100-tons of road salt on Tuesday alone, and eventually turned to a liquid brine.

“We continue to treat parking lots for many of our customers, which depleted a lot of our supply. We’ll have more supply coming but we’ve got to kind of ration what we have right now as far as road salt,” Pyle said.

They also used 10-tons of 50-pound bags on sidewalks.

“We didn’t throw it on too heavy, there wasn’t any waste, it just took that much product to get the job done,” Pyle said.

Today’s a new day, and a new challenge… snow.

“Luckily this doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a big event as far as inches of snow, it’s just drawn out,” Pyle said.

Pyle says they use 2,000-pound bags of salt to create the tanks of brine they use on parking lots.