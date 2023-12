NORTHEAST S.D. (KELO) –The weather has calmed down significantly from earlier this week… but people are still dealing with the results of the winter storm.

Electric crews working on the Hillhead/Veblen area. Courtesy: Lake Region Electric Association, Inc.

Take a look at this photo from northeast KELOLAND.

Lake Region Electric Association crews have been out working to restore power knocked out by ice.



According to the Coop’s website, outages have gone from 45 this morning to just a handful right now.