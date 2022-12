RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s cold weather made fighting a fire difficult for crews in Rapid City.

Officials say it happened in the Menards parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found flames coming from a pickup. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

Photo courtesy of the Rapid City Fire Department Photo courtesy of the Rapid City Fire Department

No one was hurt. The Rapid City Fire Department posted images and video from the fire to its Facebook page. Ice can be seen form on some firefighters equipment.