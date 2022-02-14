SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re inching closer to spring, and the number of days an angler can spend on the ice is dwindling.

A combination of cold weather and lack of snow has created ideal conditions for ice fishermen.

“Right now, currently, we have some of the best ice we’ve had in 10 to 15 years,” Dakota Angler Manager Josh Heitkamp said.

Josh Heitkamp is the manager at Dakota Angler in Sioux Falls. He says the ice is solid and clear. The only issue he’s seen is with access points.

“Anytime that weather warms up, you get that direct sunlight, it’s going to be your shorelines that kind of take a beating where most of your fishermen are accessing and leaving the lake,” Heitkamp said.

“Normally the shorelines are the first things to deteriorate,” Aberdeen fisherman Clark Bonn said.

Clark Bonn is from Aberdeen. His daughter is in the NICU in Sioux Falls but growing stronger by the day, allowing dad to shop for fishing gear. He hopes to grab his Hub and get back on the ice before spring.

“Like a glorified insulated tent, got a little sled that you slide across the water and hope everything floats for the first few feet and then out you walk,” Bonn said.

You also need to be on the lookout for heaves in the ice.

“You always want to be making sure, just like you did early ice, using a spud bar when you’re crossing those heaves or you’re drilling, and then having your float picks on you at all times as well, just to make sure,” Heitkamp said.

The quality of fishing also plays a role in when an angler stops stepping out onto the ice.

“You get that water runoff that runs into the water it creates more oxygen in the water, they get more sunlight, those plants are starting to grow again, so this is typically your best fishing throughout the year,” Heitkamp said.

Just play it safe when chasing that trophy fish.

If the weather continues on its current path, Heitkamp hopes to see the ice fishing season stretch well into March.