Ice fishing reels in families at The Outdoor Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Outdoor Campus is throwing out a line for people who are interested in ice fishing classes.

The campus hosts the class twice a week. They take students out on the ice where they can catch their very own fish.

But before they get to venture out on their ice-capades, the Outdoor Campus shows them a few tools of the trade and some important food for thought.

“The different types of equipment, how they’re different from warm weather fishing and how you can adjust accordingly,” Community & Special Events Programs Coordinator for the Outdoor Campus Sandy Richter said.

They were even shown how to make their own jiggle sticks.

“It’s just an ice rod. We used a wooden dowel and a couple of eye-hooks and some fishing line and a jig,” Richter said.

Then its time to put those lessons to use as they make their way out onto the ice.

“We are looking at about 8 inches of ice on our pond, and so there’s really no such thing as ‘safe ice’ but 8 inches is good for us to have a class on,” Richter said.

Richter says it’s been a slow start to catching any fish, but that’s not stopping first time ice fisher Ben Brummond.

Max Hofer: Are the fish biting?

Ben Brummond: Well… yeah, I think.

He’s not just learning how to properly fish, but, he and his other classmates are getting to try it all first-hand

“I just made a hole with the helper,” Brummond said.

While he’s hoping to snag a catfish, he’s just content knowing he gets to do it with his family.

“It’s better because you have more courage,” Brummond said.

Max Hofer: Do you think you’ll do more ice fishing after this?

Ben Brummond: Yeah.

“It’s a great family activity because you get to go outside. You’re spending quality time outside in nature and with each other,” Richter said.

Registration for the class is free and is funded by purchases of hunting and fishing licenses. The Outdoor Campus has this and many other group classes you can check out on their website.