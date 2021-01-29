Ice fishing event coming to Catfish Bay this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls is set to host Ice Fish Fest on Saturday.

The 10th annual ice fishing tournament is offering a top prize of $5,000 for the biggest fish. No fishing license is required.

Organizers will drill about 1,000 holes prior to the tournament. They’ll be used for fishing and as a final safety check.

“Things are good. The ice has gotten a lot thicker in the last few weeks and very, very confident for how we’re going to run things out here that we’ll be safe,” Jim Bruns, president and founder of Catfish Bay said.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and the tournament starts at 1 p.m.