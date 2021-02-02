Ice fishing 101

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A record number of participants attended Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay on Saturday. If you’re interested in ice fishing, but lack the know-how, here are some tips on how to get started in the sport.

More than 900 anglers, including nearly 300 kids, competed in Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay. The record turnout doesn’t surprise Outdoor Campus outreach coordinator Jason Nelson.

“Ice fishing is so accessible to so many people,” Outdoor Campus outreach coordinator Jason Nelson said.

Nelson says more people are testing the frozen waters and once they wet a line, they’re hooked.

“Don’t worry about being an expert right away, just get out there and enjoy it,” Nelson said.

Ice fishing can be a bit overwhelming for a novice angler, especially when it comes to equipment.

“You can go out and buy all the gear and spend tons of money or you can pretty much get away with a nice hand auger and a couple rods and some bait and you’re off and running,” Nelson said.

Stepping onto the ice can be scary in its own right.

“There is no such thing as perfectly safe ice. You need to be checking your thicknesses of the ice the whole way while you’re traveling on the ice, getting on and off can especially be treacherous,” Nelson said.

Another important, yet simple rule to follow, dress for the occasion.

“The one thing you can do to help yourself is be dressed for the weather. After that we do have some other provisional items that help increase safety like picks and ropes and cleats you can put on any type of boot,” Nelson said.

Creating a safe environment to learn a new sport.

The Outdoor Campus is offering free ice fishing classes this Saturday from 10:00-11:30 or 1:00-2:30.