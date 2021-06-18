Ice cream with a scoop of inclusivity

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s new ice cream truck in western South Dakota and it’s traveling from town to town advocating for people with disabilities.

You can find Ammee Schwender scooping away as Autumn Shoop takes order after order.

“I’m excited to see which customers are coming and I like making everyone happy by giving them ice cream,” Shoop said.

In addition to delicious treats, the Torch Creamery traveling ice cream shop is serving up inclusive employment for people with disabilities.

“We definitely noticed a lot of the exclusion that they faced and we saw their skills and their talents and what they could provide. We just realized that this is a right for employment and they deserve that human right,” Tea Hill said.

Right now, the shop has two employees, but Tea Hill and her sister Tesa Hilter hope to have an even bigger impact on the community.

“We hope to be hiring more over the holidays and we hope to be hiring more as we see a demand for it and hopefully adding more campers as well,” Tesa Hilter said.

Ammee and Autumn look forward to seeing everyone this summer and giving out your daily dose of ice cream.

“And just to get out in the community and help people,” Ammee said.

You can find this traveling scoop shop downtown Belle Fourche on Thursdays and at Herman Park on Fridays and Saturdays.