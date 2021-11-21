‘I wouldn’t be able to buy Thanksgiving if it weren’t for this’: Feeding South Dakota hands out holiday meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some of us may take for granted the ability to have a warm meal on the table this time of year. For those in need of help with food, having a holiday dinner may not always be a reality.

Feeding South Dakota was helping those families Saturday during their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution.

“I wouldn’t be able to buy Thanksgiving if it weren’t for this, so,” Kristin of Brandon said.

Kristin is a single mom who just finished paying for car repairs, so not having to worry about giving her kids a Thanksgiving meal came as a blessing.

“I’ve been doing it on my own for about six years now and I have two little boys and it makes a huge difference financially for us,” Kristin said.

Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra says the need for food assistance has only increased in recent weeks.

“Because of things going on with gas prices and rising grocery costs, you can imagine, we’ve seen an increase in 15 to 20 percent in the families in need who are coming to our mobile distribution sites,” Dykstra said.

The organization’s aim was for one thousand families in need to now have turkey, stuffing, pie and more.

“It just really makes you feel grateful during this time of year of what you have and to be able to share that and help other families,” Dykstra said.

“That’s a little more money in my pocket for my kids,” Kristin said. “Everything is going to be okay.”

Feeding South Dakota also had a distribution in Rapid City Saturday.