‘I wish you had more time to love me, to love your daughter’: George Floyd’s uncle remembers his nephew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, which prompted people here and far beyond the upper Midwest to reexamine how we look at race. Floyd’s uncle Selwyn Jones lives in Gettysburg, S.D. One topic that came up in a Zoom interview was how to take the first step toward racial justice.

“Communication, conversation, education and motivation,” Jones said. “We have got to motivate our youth because it’s our youth that we’re working on.”

Selwyn Jones is remembering his nephew not by a knee on his Floyd’s neck, but in another way.

“His smile, his smile,” Jones said. “The last time I seen him, he said, ‘Unc, I’ll see you later.'”

There would never be a later.

Dan Santella: If you could say anything to George Floyd right now, what would you say, Selwyn?

“I wish you had more time,” Jones said. “I wish you had more time to love me, to love your daughter.”

Floyd was 46 years old when he died last May 25. His uncle living in South Dakota says his nephew impacted the world by how he left it.

“By how he died,” Jones said. “Just totally by how died.”

Here Jones brings up a teenager who captured video of the knee on Floyd’s neck.

“Darnella Frazier, she’s the hero in this because without her courage and her strength, to stand there and to videotape, we wouldn’t be here, Dan,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t be here.”

Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death. His sentencing is scheduled for a month from Tuesday.