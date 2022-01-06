‘I was pretty sure we would be in the middle of a bloody day in the capitol,’ Sen. Rounds says of Jan. 6, 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capital should have never happened.

He was in the capital building that day to certify the election results. Rounds said members of the U.S. Senate did their duty and certified the election.

He remembers hearing a lot of commotion outside the chambers.

“At that point, they locked us down in the Senate chambers we had armed guards inside the chambers we could hear windows breaking, on the outside we could hear people yelling it was not so much that I was fearful for myself but I was pretty sure we would be in the middle of a bloody day in the Capitol,” said Rounds.

Rounds said he was one of the last senators to leave the chambers and helped staffers carry the boxes with the electoral college votes to a secure location.

Rounds will share later today on KELOLAND News about his experience that day and how he feels about claims that the election was stolen from President Trump.